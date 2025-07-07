12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Elong Power Holding ELPW stock moved upwards by 69.5% to $2.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

Energys Group ENGS stock increased by 32.2% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares increased by 28.41% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

Knightscope KSCP shares moved upwards by 17.52% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

OFA OFAL stock increased by 16.5% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Enovix ENVX stock increased by 11.28% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Losers

Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares decreased by 76.6% to $2.91 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $374.7 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock decreased by 17.93% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock decreased by 16.67% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares declined by 12.94% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

OceanPal OP shares decreased by 12.35% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

WF Holding WFF stock declined by 11.0% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.

