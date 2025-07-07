12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Eshallgo EHGO stock rose 25.6% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 12.15% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.

374Water SCWO stock rose 11.77% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

Quhuo QH stock rose 11.53% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.6 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock rose 8.77% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

FGI Industries FGI shares rose 8.43% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 18.2% to $0.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 16.61% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU stock fell 7.77% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 5.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI shares declined by 5.22% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

WF International WXM shares declined by 4.98% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

