12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Eshallgo EHGO stock rose 25.6% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 12.15% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock rose 11.77% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
- Quhuo QH stock rose 11.53% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.6 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock rose 8.77% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares rose 8.43% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 18.2% to $0.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 16.61% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
- HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU stock fell 7.77% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 5.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI shares declined by 5.22% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- WF International WXM shares declined by 4.98% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
