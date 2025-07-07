12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 46.3% to $2.97 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 40.52% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 22.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.
- Universal Security UUU stock rose 16.26% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 11.73% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock fell 15.2% to $114.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.5 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 10.67% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 GREEL stock fell 10.22% to $8.0.
- Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 8.49% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares declined by 7.84% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock declined by 7.45% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $286.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
