July 7, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 46.3% to $2.97 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 40.52% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 22.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.
  • Universal Security UUU stock rose 16.26% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 11.73% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock fell 15.2% to $114.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.5 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 10.67% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 GREEL stock fell 10.22% to $8.0.
  • Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 8.49% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares declined by 7.84% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock declined by 7.45% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $286.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

