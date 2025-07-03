12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 13.8% to $4.46 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Losers

Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock declined by 16.6% to $2.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

shares decreased by 6.38% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Trinity Biotech TRIB shares decreased by 5.87% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

