12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 13.8% to $4.46 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 11.11% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares rose 10.29% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.
- ProKidney PROK stock rose 9.85% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- Beta Bionics BBNX stock rose 9.17% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.0 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
Losers
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock declined by 16.6% to $2.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 14.97% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock decreased by 9.09% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Coherus Oncology CHRS shares declined by 8.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares decreased by 6.38% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB shares decreased by 5.87% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
