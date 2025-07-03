12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Professional Diversity IPDN stock increased by 9.4% to $2.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. GEO Group GEO stock rose 7.81% to $27.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million. iPower IPW stock rose 5.91% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Losers

HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares decreased by 8.0% to $6.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.

shares fell 6.28% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock decreased by 5.4% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

stock decreased by 5.4% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. Controladora Vuela VLRS stock decreased by 5.2% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.3 million.

stock decreased by 5.2% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.3 million. BrightView Hldgs BV shares decreased by 4.97% to $14.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

BrightView Hldgs BV shares decreased by 4.97% to $14.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Highway Holdings HIHO stock decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

