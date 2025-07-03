12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU stock rose 23.8% to $7.5 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 23.42% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.
- NET Power NPWR stock rose 22.83% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock rose 19.04% to $22.19. The company's market cap stands at $416.1 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 18.16% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares increased by 17.18% to $10.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Air T AIRT stock decreased by 20.0% to $16.9 during Thursday's regular session. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nuburu BURU stock declined by 9.47% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Franklin Covey FC shares fell 9.31% to $21.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- EuroDry EDRY shares declined by 9.24% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock fell 8.15% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock declined by 7.82% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
