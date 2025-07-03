12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Global Interactive GITS shares moved upwards by 168.7% to $4.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 168.7% to $4.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. Tripadvisor TRIP stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $16.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $16.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Kore Group Holdings KORE shares moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock increased by 5.71% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

stock increased by 5.71% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.25% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

stock rose 5.25% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. Arena Group Holdings AREN shares rose 5.13% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.2 million.

Losers

GIBO Holdings GIBO shares fell 15.9% to $0.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.

shares fell 15.9% to $0.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 10.18% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

shares fell 10.18% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. NFT MI stock declined by 5.97% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

stock declined by 5.97% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares declined by 5.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

shares declined by 5.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 4.94% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

stock fell 4.94% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares declined by 4.62% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.