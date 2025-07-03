12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 40.2% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares increased by 13.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million.
- Baird Medical Investment BDMD stock rose 12.97% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Modular Medical MODD stock increased by 12.78% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- OSR Holdings OSRH stock increased by 10.07% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares declined by 26.2% to $1.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 15.43% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 10.79% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 10.08% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- INVO Fertility IVF shares fell 7.38% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 7.01% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
