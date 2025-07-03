12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 40.2% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

stock rose 40.2% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares increased by 13.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million.

shares increased by 13.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million. Baird Medical Investment BDMD stock rose 12.97% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.

stock rose 12.97% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million. Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. Modular Medical MODD stock increased by 12.78% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

stock increased by 12.78% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million. OSR Holdings OSRH stock increased by 10.07% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

Losers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares declined by 26.2% to $1.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.

shares declined by 26.2% to $1.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 15.43% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

stock fell 15.43% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 10.79% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

stock decreased by 10.79% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 10.08% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

shares fell 10.08% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. INVO Fertility IVF shares fell 7.38% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

shares fell 7.38% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 7.01% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.