12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS stock rose 59.9% to $18.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.

Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock rose 11.95% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.52% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Lakeside Holding LSH stock rose 10.22% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Founder Group FGL stock rose 6.46% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 5.07% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

Losers

Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Globavend Holdings GVH stock decreased by 7.81% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Franklin Covey FC shares declined by 7.31% to $22.4. The company's market cap stands at $313.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares fell 7.27% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 6.06% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares decreased by 5.14% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.