12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xponential Fitness XPOF stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $9.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.

YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 9.17% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 6.0% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Tilly's TLYS shares rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Alliance Entertainment AENT stock increased by 4.82% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.

Massimo MAMO shares rose 4.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.

Losers

Designer Brands DBI stock fell 12.1% to $2.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.8 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares decreased by 6.51% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares fell 5.85% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock decreased by 5.36% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million.

Gogoro GGR stock decreased by 5.06% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.

Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.