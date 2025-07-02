12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Xponential Fitness XPOF stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $9.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 9.17% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 6.0% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Alliance Entertainment AENT stock increased by 4.82% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares rose 4.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.
Losers
- Designer Brands DBI stock fell 12.1% to $2.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.8 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares decreased by 6.51% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares fell 5.85% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock decreased by 5.36% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $256.8 million.
- Gogoro GGR stock decreased by 5.06% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock decreased by 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
