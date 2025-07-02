July 2, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares increased by 58.9% to $1.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares rose 14.6% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Inventiva IVA shares increased by 7.72% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $414.4 million.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million.
  • FibroGen FGEN shares increased by 7.42% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.

Losers

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares decreased by 23.4% to $1.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 15.67% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Cerus CERS shares declined by 12.44% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $282.9 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock declined by 7.46% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 7.1% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 6.58% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.42-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CERS Logo
CERSCerus Corp
$1.37-7.70%
FGEN Logo
FGENFibroGen Inc
$5.371.90%
ICU Logo
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.624228.6%
IMAB Logo
IMABI-MAB
$2.465.30%
INO Logo
INOInovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.65-19.1%
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$3.207.36%
MIRA Logo
MIRAMira Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.8452.1%
SERA Logo
SERASera Prognostics Inc
$2.600.39%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$3.74209.1%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.713.44%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$0.2267-2.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved