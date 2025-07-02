12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares increased by 58.9% to $1.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares rose 14.6% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Inventiva IVA shares increased by 7.72% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $414.4 million.
- I-MAB IMAB shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million.
- FibroGen FGEN shares increased by 7.42% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares decreased by 23.4% to $1.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 15.67% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Cerus CERS shares declined by 12.44% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $282.9 million.
- Venus Concept VERO stock declined by 7.46% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 7.1% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 6.58% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
