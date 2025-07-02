12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 7.42% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. Sera Prognostics SERA stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.

Losers

shares declined by 7.1% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 6.58% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.