12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 20.2% to $11.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.3 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares increased by 17.3% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 17.14% to $0.27. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Culp CULP shares moved upwards by 15.73% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

Gogoro GGR shares increased by 15.71% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 15.12% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock declined by 27.1% to $9.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares declined by 15.17% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock declined by 14.58% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 14.46% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 13.06% to $0.27.

Masterbeef MB stock declined by 11.53% to $7.91. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 million.

