12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares rose 22.2% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 12.42% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Ballys BALY stock increased by 8.01% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.5 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock rose 5.49% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 24.9% to $9.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares fell 13.39% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- Wag Group PET shares fell 12.88% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Playboy PLBY stock decreased by 5.57% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $150.3 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock fell 5.56% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DOGZDogness (International) Corp
$11.52-9.65%
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.2550-2.00%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.9800-0.13%
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$1.695.62%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.94805.29%
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.80-%
MAMOMassimo Group
$2.855.95%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$0.84705.81%
PETWag Group Co
$0.1403-15.2%
PLBYPlayboy Inc
$1.52-5.00%
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.278720.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.