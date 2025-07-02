12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Perfect Moment PMNT shares rose 22.2% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 12.42% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Ballys BALY stock increased by 8.01% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.5 million.

Massimo MAMO shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.

JX Luxventure Group JXG shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock rose 5.49% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 24.9% to $9.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.

Fly-E Group FLYE shares fell 13.39% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.

Wag Group PET shares fell 12.88% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Playboy PLBY stock decreased by 5.57% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $150.3 million.

Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock fell 5.56% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

