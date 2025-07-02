12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 80.0% to $3.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 25.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

Cycurion CYCU shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock increased by 13.84% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Greenbrier Companies GBX stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $53.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.44% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

Losers

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 46.1% to $6.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock declined by 20.51% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Polar Power POLA shares declined by 9.24% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

BrightView Hldgs BV stock declined by 8.79% to $15.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Webus International WETO stock fell 8.3% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.

