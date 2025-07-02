12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares moved upwards by 80.0% to $3.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 25.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Cycurion CYCU shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock increased by 13.84% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Greenbrier Companies GBX stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $53.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.44% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
Losers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 46.1% to $6.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock declined by 20.51% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Polar Power POLA shares declined by 9.24% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- BrightView Hldgs BV stock declined by 8.79% to $15.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Webus International WETO stock fell 8.3% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.
