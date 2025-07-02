12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock increased by 45.4% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

stock increased by 45.4% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million. Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 15.87% to $14.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 15.87% to $14.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 14.03% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.03% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock rose 12.63% to $51.81. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million.

stock rose 12.63% to $51.81. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million. Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 9.95% to $20.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock rose 9.95% to $20.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 8.91% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 18.5% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

shares decreased by 18.5% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. ClearOne CLRO shares declined by 16.99% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

shares declined by 16.99% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock declined by 15.17% to $2.65.

stock declined by 15.17% to $2.65. Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 13.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

shares declined by 13.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Thumzup Media TZUP shares fell 7.81% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.

shares fell 7.81% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million. BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 7.73% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.