12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock increased by 45.4% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 15.87% to $14.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 14.03% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock rose 12.63% to $51.81. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 9.95% to $20.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 8.91% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 18.5% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares declined by 16.99% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock declined by 15.17% to $2.65.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 13.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares fell 7.81% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 7.73% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
