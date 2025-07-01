July 1, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pluri PLUR shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $5.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 18.7% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Modular Medical MODD stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE stock increased by 8.56% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
  • Equillium EQ shares increased by 6.95% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Oragenics OGEN stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

  • Centene CNC shares fell 20.5% to $45.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO shares fell 17.14% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock fell 12.79% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares decreased by 9.55% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares fell 9.29% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $250.5 million.
  • Genprex GNPX shares fell 8.09% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

