12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Pluri PLUR shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $5.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 18.7% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Modular Medical MODD stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Cue Biopharma CUE stock increased by 8.56% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
- Equillium EQ shares increased by 6.95% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Oragenics OGEN stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
Losers
- Centene CNC shares fell 20.5% to $45.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares fell 17.14% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock fell 12.79% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares decreased by 9.55% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- DBV Technologies DBVT shares fell 9.29% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $250.5 million.
- Genprex GNPX shares fell 8.09% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
