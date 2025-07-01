12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 10.3% to $5.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Greenbrier Companies GBX shares increased by 10.08% to $51.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock increased by 6.71% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares increased by 6.66% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares increased by 6.64% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 5.26% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
Losers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 28.4% to $7.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- BrightView Hldgs BV stock fell 8.55% to $15.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Nuburu BURU stock fell 7.7% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares fell 4.91% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
- Shimmick SHIM stock declined by 4.86% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
