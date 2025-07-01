July 1, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 10.3% to $5.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares increased by 10.08% to $51.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock increased by 6.71% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares increased by 6.66% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares increased by 6.64% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 5.26% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.

Losers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 28.4% to $7.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • BrightView Hldgs BV stock fell 8.55% to $15.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Nuburu BURU stock fell 7.7% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares fell 4.91% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
  • Shimmick SHIM stock declined by 4.86% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

