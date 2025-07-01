July 1, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Soligenix SNGX stock rose 64.9% to $2.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Oragenics OGEN shares rose 48.69% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares rose 21.52% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares increased by 21.13% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock moved upwards by 12.85% to $12.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares rose 10.61% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.

Losers

  • Pulmatrix PULM shares decreased by 23.9% to $5.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • SenesTech SNES stock decreased by 17.88% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Genenta Science GNTA stock declined by 16.92% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock declined by 16.73% to $11.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Exicure XCUR stock declined by 14.21% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX stock fell 11.64% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

