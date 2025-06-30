12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wag Group PET stock increased by 8.4% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock increased by 7.84% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.
- PetMed Express PETS shares rose 4.81% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 4.77% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- BARK BARK stock rose 4.6% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $149.3 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV stock increased by 4.31% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
Losers
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 18.7% to $10.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.1 million.
- GoPro GPRO shares declined by 7.18% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock fell 4.97% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 4.68% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Culp CULP shares fell 4.59% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ethan Allen Interiors ETD stock fell 4.48% to $26.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BARKBARK Inc
$0.92007.73%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.61
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
80.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CULPCulp Inc
$3.75-4.34%
DOGZDogness (International) Corp
$17.60-38.3%
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$10.76-29.9%
ETDEthan Allen Interiors Inc
$26.61-4.71%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.8479-23.6%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.23141.98%
GPROGoPro Inc
$0.7220-3.90%
GVVisionary Holdings Inc
$1.59-9.92%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$0.81204.84%
PETWag Group Co
$0.2712158.3%
PETSPetMed Express Inc
$3.485.78%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in