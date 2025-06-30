June 30, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Wag Group PET stock increased by 8.4% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock increased by 7.84% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.
  • PetMed Express PETS shares rose 4.81% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 4.77% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • BARK BARK stock rose 4.6% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $149.3 million.
  • Visionary Holdings GV stock increased by 4.31% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Losers

  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 18.7% to $10.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.1 million.
  • GoPro GPRO shares declined by 7.18% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock fell 4.97% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 4.68% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Culp CULP shares fell 4.59% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors ETD stock fell 4.48% to $26.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

