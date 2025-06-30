12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock increased by 10.39% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- Shattuck Labs STTK shares rose 8.61% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN shares rose 6.72% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 10.5% to $4.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences XBIO shares fell 10.18% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares fell 8.62% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Axogen AXGN stock declined by 7.75% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares fell 7.01% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 6.78% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
