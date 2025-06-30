June 30, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock increased by 10.39% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK shares rose 8.61% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Mersana Therapeutics MRSN shares rose 6.72% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 10.5% to $4.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences XBIO shares fell 10.18% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares fell 8.62% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Axogen AXGN stock declined by 7.75% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX shares fell 7.01% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 6.78% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.50-25.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APDN Logo
APDNApplied DNA Sciences Inc
$4.60-4.76%
AXGN Logo
AXGNAxogen Inc
$10.01-4.66%
CLRB Logo
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc
$7.70-2.57%
DYN Logo
DYNDyne Therapeutics Inc
$8.70-9.09%
MLSS Logo
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
$0.6722-7.54%
MRSN Logo
MRSNMersana Therapeutics Inc
$0.31598.56%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.35496.70%
STTK Logo
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$0.86000.74%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.38-9.80%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$0.24081.47%
XBIO Logo
XBIOXenetic Biosciences Inc
$3.53-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved