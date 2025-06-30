12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares increased by 492.3% to $25.26 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares rose 26.81% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $238.9 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares rose 22.59% to $7.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- AstroNova ALOT shares rose 21.92% to $11.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 17.26% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Cloudastructure CSAI shares increased by 15.55% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
Losers
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares declined by 55.2% to $0.16 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock declined by 51.64% to $3.24.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 43.16% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock declined by 33.38% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 17.91% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares fell 16.03% to $13.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
