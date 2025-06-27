12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
- INLIF INLF shares increased by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock moved upwards by 5.96% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock increased by 5.96% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 5.64% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares increased by 5.56% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
Losers
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 8.6% to $6.88 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $160.2 million.
- WF International WXM shares decreased by 5.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 5.02% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares declined by 4.95% to $9.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.7 million.
- Byrna Technologies BYRN stock decreased by 4.91% to $30.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.4 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares decreased by 4.87% to $10.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
