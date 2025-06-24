June 24, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 16.9% to $11.99 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock rose 15.16% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $55.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock rose 12.07% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Losers

  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock decreased by 16.2% to $7.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares decreased by 14.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group JXG stock fell 12.02% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock fell 11.48% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock fell 11.28% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares decreased by 9.68% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

