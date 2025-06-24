11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 16.9% to $11.99 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock rose 15.16% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- New Oriental Education EDU shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $55.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- Vera Bradley VRA stock rose 12.07% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
Losers
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock decreased by 16.2% to $7.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares decreased by 14.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG stock fell 12.02% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Wag Group PET stock fell 11.48% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock fell 11.28% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares decreased by 9.68% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.2981-13.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.59
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EDUNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
$55.8713.9%
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$23.26-6.64%
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$1.87-10.1%
NAASNaas Technology Inc
$0.79017.07%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$12.1618.5%
PETWag Group Co
$0.0979-10.8%
RRGBRed Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
$5.122.40%
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$8.03-14.8%
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.3111.6%
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.9449-11.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in