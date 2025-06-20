June 20, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nuwellis NUWE shares increased by 23.5% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI stock rose 15.38% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock rose 13.94% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Jin Medical International ZJYL shares rose 12.04% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares rose 9.44% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Losers

  • VolitionRX VNRX shares decreased by 13.2% to $0.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
  • Insight Molecular IMDX shares decreased by 12.03% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII shares declined by 10.41% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.7 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares decreased by 10.27% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR shares fell 10.25% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $110.9 million.
  • ImmuCell ICCC shares fell 7.77% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

