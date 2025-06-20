12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 12.9% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 10.5% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock rose 6.55% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- SU Group Holdings SUGP stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Silynxcom SYNX shares rose 6.28% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- C3is CISS stock rose 6.14% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
Losers
- Nephros NEPH stock decreased by 13.6% to $4.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 13.6% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 10.9% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- INLIF INLF stock declined by 7.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock declined by 5.37% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $233.2 million.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares decreased by 5.0% to $40.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CISSC3is Inc
$3.808.57%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.22292.25%
INLFINLIF Ltd
$1.1527.4%
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$0.882229.8%
NEPHNephros Inc
$4.3220.7%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.31-2.24%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$0.4884-4.22%
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$2.1828.2%
TPCTutor Perini Corp
$40.34-3.91%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.96903.19%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$3.882.11%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in