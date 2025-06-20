June 20, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 12.9% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock increased by 10.5% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock rose 6.55% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • SU Group Holdings SUGP stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Silynxcom SYNX shares rose 6.28% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • C3is CISS stock rose 6.14% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Losers

  • Nephros NEPH stock decreased by 13.6% to $4.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 13.6% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 10.9% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • INLIF INLF stock declined by 7.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK stock declined by 5.37% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $233.2 million.
  • Tutor Perini TPC shares decreased by 5.0% to $40.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

