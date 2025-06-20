12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Oscar Health OSCR stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $22.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- B. Riley Financial RILYL stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $2.35.
- Patriot Ntl Bancorp PNBK stock rose 14.58% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Sachem Cap SACHPA stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $16.75.
- Netcapital NCPL stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock increased by 11.24% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 21.9% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- DeFi Development DFDV stock fell 20.63% to $24.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.6 million.
- Lion Group Holding LGHL stock declined by 9.91% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Santech Holdings STEC shares declined by 9.5% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Isabella Bank ISBA shares decreased by 9.19% to $35.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.9 million.
- XChange Tec XHG shares decreased by 8.9% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DFDVDeFi Development Corp
$24.59-21.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.92
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ISBAIsabella Bank Corp
$36.86-5.51%
LGHLLion Group Holding Ltd
$3.03-8.92%
NCPLNetcapital Inc
$4.4715.6%
OSCROscar Health Inc
$22.2318.4%
OXBROxbridge Re Holdings Ltd
$1.8811.2%
PNBKPatriot National Bancorp Inc
$1.0813.0%
RELIReliance Global Group Inc
$2.27-22.1%
RILYLB. Riley Financial Inc
$2.3516.9%
STECSantech Holdings Ltd
$0.8895-9.49%
XHGXChange Tec Inc
$1.23-8.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in