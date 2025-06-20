June 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Oscar Health OSCR stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $22.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • B. Riley Financial RILYL stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $2.35.
  • Patriot Ntl Bancorp PNBK stock rose 14.58% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
  • Sachem Cap SACHPA stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $16.75.
  • Netcapital NCPL stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock increased by 11.24% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 21.9% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • DeFi Development DFDV stock fell 20.63% to $24.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.6 million.
  • Lion Group Holding LGHL stock declined by 9.91% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Santech Holdings STEC shares declined by 9.5% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Isabella Bank ISBA shares decreased by 9.19% to $35.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.9 million.
  • XChange Tec XHG shares decreased by 8.9% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DFDV Logo
DFDVDeFi Development Corp
$24.59-21.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.92
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ISBA Logo
ISBAIsabella Bank Corp
$36.86-5.51%
LGHL Logo
LGHLLion Group Holding Ltd
$3.03-8.92%
NCPL Logo
NCPLNetcapital Inc
$4.4715.6%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$22.2318.4%
OXBR Logo
OXBROxbridge Re Holdings Ltd
$1.8811.2%
PNBK Logo
PNBKPatriot National Bancorp Inc
$1.0813.0%
RELI Logo
RELIReliance Global Group Inc
$2.27-22.1%
RILYL Logo
RILYLB. Riley Financial Inc
$2.3516.9%
STEC Logo
STECSantech Holdings Ltd
$0.8895-9.49%
XHG Logo
XHGXChange Tec Inc
$1.23-8.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved