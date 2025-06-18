June 18, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 5.17% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 4.8% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock rose 4.66% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
  • United Maritime USEA shares rose 4.5% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.

Losers

  • Armlogi Holding BTOC shares decreased by 9.6% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock fell 9.52% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares fell 8.17% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • C3is CISS stock fell 7.43% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 7.01% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • T1 Energy TE shares decreased by 6.02% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

