June 18, 2025 5:05 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock rose 16.6% to $21.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Wellchange Holdings WCT stock rose 7.84% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Maris Tech MTEK stock increased by 7.29% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 6.27% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million.
  • Lantronix LTRX stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.

Losers

  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 15.2% to $0.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 14.73% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 10.61% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares decreased by 7.61% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
  • FiEE MINM stock fell 6.67% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

