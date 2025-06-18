12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock rose 16.6% to $21.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock rose 7.84% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK stock increased by 7.29% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 6.27% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million.
- Lantronix LTRX stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
Losers
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 15.2% to $0.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 14.73% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 10.61% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Zenvia ZENV shares decreased by 7.61% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- FiEE MINM stock fell 6.67% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
