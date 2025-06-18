12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock increased by 180.5% to $7.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock moved upwards by 51.95% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 36.12% to $6.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares increased by 23.48% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI stock increased by 21.94% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares rose 17.82% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
Losers
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock declined by 26.8% to $14.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP stock fell 22.02% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Beyond Air XAIR stock declined by 19.65% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eyenovia EYEN stock decreased by 15.07% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares decreased by 13.11% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million.
- Crescent Biopharma CBIO shares declined by 10.78% to $11.84. The company's market cap stands at $230.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
