12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP shares rose 117.3% to $0.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV stock rose 78.95% to $11.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares rose 67.34% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 58.35% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock increased by 55.03% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR shares moved upwards by 26.67% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 27.6% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares declined by 21.55% to $10.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 19.24% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares declined by 17.1% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 15.53% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 14.97% to $0.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

