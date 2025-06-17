June 17, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP stock moved upwards by 235.5% to $1.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares rose 82.37% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV shares moved upwards by 75.93% to $11.03. The company's market cap stands at $983.3 million.
  • Azitra AZTR stock increased by 38.35% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH shares moved upwards by 34.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Prime Medicine PRME shares increased by 16.66% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.7 million.

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock fell 34.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares decreased by 21.86% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares declined by 20.66% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX shares decreased by 14.99% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock fell 11.06% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Surgery Partners SGRY stock decreased by 9.8% to $20.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
