12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BGSF BGSF shares increased by 36.3% to $5.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE shares increased by 20.83% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 9.73% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 8.09% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock rose 7.51% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
Losers
- Sunrun RUN shares decreased by 36.0% to $6.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock fell 17.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Array Technologies ARRY shares decreased by 16.21% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Redwire RDW stock fell 15.8% to $17.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock decreased by 12.33% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Nextracker NXT stock fell 11.94% to $53.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
