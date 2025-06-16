12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares rose 42.3% to $1.58 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 7.58% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Vasta Platform VSTA shares moved upwards by 6.23% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $368.7 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 5.74% to $14.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
Losers
- Fitell FTEL shares fell 14.3% to $0.47 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock fell 7.24% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares declined by 5.65% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock decreased by 4.88% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.7 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 4.73% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Worksport WKSP stock decreased by 4.71% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
