12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 61.9% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 39.65% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 27.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 23.3% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 19.66% to $19.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock rose 19.41% to $10.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.7 million.
Losers
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 28.6% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 27.71% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares fell 18.18% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million.
- FiEE MINM stock declined by 12.46% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- VirnetX Holding VHC stock declined by 10.96% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock decreased by 9.85% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
