June 16, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 61.9% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 39.65% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 27.21% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 23.3% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 19.66% to $19.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Unusual Machines UMAC stock rose 19.41% to $10.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.7 million.

Losers

  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 28.6% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 27.71% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares fell 18.18% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $141.8 million.
  • FiEE MINM stock declined by 12.46% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • VirnetX Holding VHC stock declined by 10.96% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock decreased by 9.85% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNAI Logo
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.3378-10.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.06
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.7539.1%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$1.6422.9%
MINM Logo
MINMFiEE Inc
$2.660.38%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$0.6172-28.2%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$8.25-20.6%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$19.9919.8%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.5060.8%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.268327.2%
UMAC Logo
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$10.0018.3%
VHC Logo
VHCVirnetX Holding Corp
$7.60-11.4%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$2.94-27.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved