June 13, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 378.8% to $16.04 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Icon Energy ICON stock increased by 55.86% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares moved upwards by 50.72% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares increased by 33.84% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock moved upwards by 19.68% to $17.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BingEx FLX shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million.

Losers

  • Energys Group ENGS stock decreased by 57.5% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA shares declined by 23.57% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR shares fell 18.52% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Highway Holdings HIHO stock decreased by 15.82% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares declined by 14.2% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 14.11% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

