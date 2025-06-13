11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK shares increased by 8.39% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $217.2 million.
- Mobilicom MOB shares increased by 6.14% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Peraso PRSO shares moved upwards by 6.08% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 16.7% to $4.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 12.81% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 9.7% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares fell 8.38% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock fell 8.15% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- 908 Devices MASS shares fell 7.12% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $239.4 million.
