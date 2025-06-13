June 13, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Maris Tech MTEK shares increased by 8.39% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Unusual Machines UMAC stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $217.2 million.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares increased by 6.14% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Peraso PRSO shares moved upwards by 6.08% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

  • XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 16.7% to $4.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 12.81% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 9.7% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares fell 8.38% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock fell 8.15% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • 908 Devices MASS shares fell 7.12% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $239.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.39695.53%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.25
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LHSW Logo
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$1.75-8.38%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$6.68-7.12%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$0.9360-14.9%
MOB Logo
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$2.460.82%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.03-6.36%
MTEK Logo
MTEKMaris Tech Ltd
$2.8012.0%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$10.01-8.17%
PRSO Logo
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.182.61%
UMAC Logo
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$8.735.95%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$4.34-13.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved