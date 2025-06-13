12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 218.8% to $10.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock moved upwards by 71.5% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- BingEx FLX stock increased by 15.74% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $281.1 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares moved upwards by 10.34% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS stock increased by 9.71% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- C3is CISS stock moved upwards by 8.86% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
Losers
- Archer Aviation ACHR shares declined by 15.7% to $9.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 12.73% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares declined by 10.84% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares decreased by 9.26% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock declined by 8.86% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 8.46% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
