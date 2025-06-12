June 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 75.3% to $0.01 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares increased by 23.56% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 17.7% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock rose 17.32% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
  • Masterbeef MB stock rose 10.29% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 10.21% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 34.8% to $0.33 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 31.75% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock decreased by 24.16% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • GameStop GME shares declined by 23.72% to $21.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 17.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Lovesac LOVE stock declined by 15.5% to $17.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGH Logo
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$0.66004.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
71.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$22.02-22.9%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.013575.3%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.35-24.2%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$0.3287-35.0%
JZ Logo
JZJianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.3224-17.3%
LOVE Logo
LOVEThe Lovesac Co
$17.05-16.8%
MB Logo
MBMasterbeef Group
$7.1310.3%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$3.03-36.7%
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$1.0622.2%
YYAI Logo
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$1.1014.3%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.2317.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved