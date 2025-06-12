12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 75.3% to $0.01 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares increased by 23.56% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 17.7% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock rose 17.32% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Masterbeef MB stock rose 10.29% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 10.21% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
Losers
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 34.8% to $0.33 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 31.75% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock decreased by 24.16% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- GameStop GME shares declined by 23.72% to $21.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares declined by 17.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Lovesac LOVE stock declined by 15.5% to $17.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Edge Rankings
