June 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares moved upwards by 270.6% to $0.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 51.3% to $16.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.3 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares moved upwards by 42.76% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 34.49% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares increased by 30.69% to $8.09. The company's market cap stands at $260.4 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 30.06% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock fell 45.1% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 44.14% to $0.62.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares declined by 33.35% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock declined by 33.17% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 27.83% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  Simulations Plus SLP shares decreased by 22.28% to $20.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

