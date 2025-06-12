12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares moved upwards by 270.6% to $0.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 51.3% to $16.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.3 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares moved upwards by 42.76% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 34.49% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares increased by 30.69% to $8.09. The company's market cap stands at $260.4 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 30.06% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock fell 45.1% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 44.14% to $0.62.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares declined by 33.35% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock declined by 33.17% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 27.83% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Simulations Plus SLP shares decreased by 22.28% to $20.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.2 million.
