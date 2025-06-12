12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Volato Group SOAR shares increased by 62.7% to $3.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 20.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock increased by 8.19% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI stock rose 5.99% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.2 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares rose 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Captivision CAPT stock rose 4.8% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
Losers
- Stem STEM shares declined by 13.1% to $0.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 12.26% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 8.74% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 8.58% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG shares decreased by 8.52% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
