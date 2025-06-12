June 12, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Volato Group SOAR shares increased by 62.7% to $3.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 20.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock increased by 8.19% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI stock rose 5.99% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.2 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares rose 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Captivision CAPT stock rose 4.8% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

Losers

  • Stem STEM shares declined by 13.1% to $0.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 12.26% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 8.74% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 8.58% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG shares decreased by 8.52% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARAI Logo
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$8.752.94%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$1.274.10%
CAPT Logo
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$1.336.40%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.3549-11.3%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.03-%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.076318.7%
SFHG Logo
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.7408-8.54%
SOAR Logo
SOARVolato Group Inc
$2.05-5.53%
STEM Logo
STEMStem Inc
$0.5300-12.3%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.37001.40%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0800-9.30%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.4150-8.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved