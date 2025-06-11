June 11, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Equillium EQ shares rose 36.0% to $0.53 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares rose 30.43% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 17.01% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.1 million.
  • Journey Medical DERM shares rose 8.53% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.7 million.
  • Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Scilex Holding SCLX shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

Losers

  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 53.4% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares declined by 27.48% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares fell 24.13% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares fell 17.85% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Simulations Plus SLP shares declined by 13.02% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.5 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 10.28% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

