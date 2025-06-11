June 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares moved upwards by 232.2% to $0.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 85.26% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 79.81% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock rose 74.08% to $1.47.
  • Kindly MD NAKA stock increased by 66.75% to $19.34. The company's market cap stands at $144.2 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved upwards by 58.57% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock fell 46.7% to $0.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • XOMA Royalty XOMAP stock fell 34.68% to $16.71.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock decreased by 33.99% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $385.0 million.
  • Rafael Holdings RFL shares decreased by 26.85% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock declined by 26.18% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares declined by 21.35% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

