12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 41.3% to $4.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 30.37% to $19.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Ouster OUST shares rose 28.53% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares rose 18.73% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 12.53% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 11.18% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
Losers
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares declined by 38.5% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Xunlei XNET stock fell 18.7% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.5 million.
- Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 17.62% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 11.73% to $2.56.
- Peraso PRSO shares declined by 10.99% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Inuvo INUV shares declined by 9.61% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $461.6 million.
