June 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 41.3% to $4.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 30.37% to $19.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Ouster OUST shares rose 28.53% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares rose 18.73% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 12.53% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 11.18% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Losers

  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares declined by 38.5% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Xunlei XNET stock fell 18.7% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.5 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 17.62% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 11.73% to $2.56.
  • Peraso PRSO shares declined by 10.99% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Inuvo INUV shares declined by 9.61% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $461.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBB Logo
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$6.725.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.09
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
86.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
INUV Logo
INUVInuvo Inc
$3.21-9.32%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.2296-38.5%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.43-15.9%
OSS Logo
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$3.7917.3%
OUST Logo
OUSTOuster Inc
$20.3526.9%
PRSO Logo
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.18-11.0%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$19.2327.1%
SLNHP Logo
SLNHPSoluna Holdings Inc
$2.56-11.7%
WRAP Logo
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$1.7313.5%
XNET Logo
XNETXunlei Ltd
$5.17-19.4%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$4.3442.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved