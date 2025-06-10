June 10, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 241.7% to $0.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Gelteq GELS stock increased by 89.41% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 86.74% to $0.14.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock increased by 38.21% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares rose 31.74% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Rafael Holdings RFL shares increased by 29.77% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.7 million.

Losers

  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 35.9% to $0.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
  • Fractyl Health GUTS shares fell 24.31% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock decreased by 20.46% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA shares declined by 15.99% to $15.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Know Labs KNW stock fell 15.63% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares declined by 15.39% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

