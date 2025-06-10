12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- YSX Tech YSXT shares rose 29.1% to $6.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.7 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock rose 16.37% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Yunji YJ shares rose 9.28% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- XWELL XWEL shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock increased by 7.69% to $2.8.
- Superior Industries Intl SUP stock rose 6.64% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
Losers
- Designer Brands DBI shares decreased by 15.6% to $3.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell 15.46% to $16.37. The company's market cap stands at $155.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Volcon VLCN stock decreased by 12.57% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares decreased by 7.79% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares fell 6.98% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG stock declined by 5.28% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
