June 10, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 115.4% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock rose 84.56% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Gelteq GELS shares moved upwards by 56.47% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 41.77% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock rose 23.78% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 21.39% to $0.09.

Losers

  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 48.9% to $0.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock declined by 24.82% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock decreased by 16.99% to $14.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Know Labs KNW stock fell 14.14% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • United Therapeutics UTHR stock declined by 12.3% to $288.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR stock declined by 11.39% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CARM Logo
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.395974.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.32
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTOR Logo
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.08-12.2%
CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.9900-27.7%
GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$2.9774.7%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$2.5037.4%
KNW Logo
KNWKnow Labs Inc
Not Available-%
LQDA Logo
LQDALiquidia Corp
$15.23-15.5%
MGNX Logo
MGNXMacrogenics Inc
$1.9921.3%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.093022.1%
UNCY Logo
UNCYUnicycive Therapeutics Inc
$0.4800-46.7%
UTHR Logo
UTHRUnited Therapeutics Corp
$289.01-12.0%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.58004.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved