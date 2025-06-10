12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 115.4% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock rose 84.56% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Gelteq GELS shares moved upwards by 56.47% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 41.77% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock rose 23.78% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 21.39% to $0.09.
Losers
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 48.9% to $0.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock declined by 24.82% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Liquidia LQDA stock decreased by 16.99% to $14.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Know Labs KNW stock fell 14.14% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- United Therapeutics UTHR stock declined by 12.3% to $288.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock declined by 11.39% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
