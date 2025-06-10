June 10, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 57.6% to $1.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.79% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock increased by 8.86% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $10.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
  • ZenaTech ZENA stock rose 7.26% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
  • Unusual Machines UMAC shares increased by 6.73% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $243.2 million.

Losers

  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares decreased by 10.2% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock declined by 8.93% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $210.2 million.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock fell 8.67% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Movano MOVE stock decreased by 5.88% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock decreased by 5.82% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
  • Rubrik RBRK shares decreased by 5.53% to $88.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

