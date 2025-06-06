12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares increased by 13.6% to $0.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 12.23% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares moved upwards by 11.99% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Yunji YJ stock increased by 9.99% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares increased by 7.71% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
Losers
- Children's Place PLCE stock fell 26.2% to $5.06 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock decreased by 11.19% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 10.21% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- FAT Brands FAT shares fell 9.99% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares fell 9.67% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock decreased by 9.13% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
