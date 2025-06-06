12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock rose 85.8% to $8.71 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $606.9 million.
- Know Labs KNW shares rose 54.86% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 48.68% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 39.16% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 38.76% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.4 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock moved upwards by 29.87% to $0.05. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Vera Therapeutics VERA shares fell 29.0% to $21.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock fell 24.62% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Accuray ARAY shares declined by 15.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 15.1% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK shares fell 13.4% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 13.39% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARAYAccuray Inc
$1.27-16.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.20
Growth
23.34
Quality
30.93
Value
10.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$2.2044.7%
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$8.0339.9%
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.4972-17.8%
EVOKEvoke Pharma Inc
$3.36-3.01%
KNWKnow Labs Inc
$0.765650.1%
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.048623.0%
NUWENuwellis Inc
$0.5201-15.1%
PHATPhathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.0492.8%
SCNIScinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd
$2.41-25.8%
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.8538.1%
VERAVera Therapeutics Inc
$21.92-28.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in