June 6, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock rose 85.8% to $8.71 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $606.9 million.
  • Know Labs KNW shares rose 54.86% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 48.68% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 39.16% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 38.76% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.4 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock moved upwards by 29.87% to $0.05. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Vera Therapeutics VERA shares fell 29.0% to $21.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock fell 24.62% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Accuray ARAY shares declined by 15.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 15.1% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK shares fell 13.4% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 13.39% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

