12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares rose 36.5% to $7.1 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Byrna Technologies BYRN stock rose 24.16% to $32.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million.
- NET Power NPWR stock moved upwards by 21.81% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN stock rose 20.83% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 17.45% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
Losers
- Northann NCL shares decreased by 80.0% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock declined by 70.29% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock declined by 31.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock decreased by 17.64% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $309.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ABM Indus ABM stock fell 14.74% to $43.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock fell 13.21% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABMABM Industries Inc
$43.55-15.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.96
Growth
36.67
Quality
35.49
Value
26.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BBCPConcrete Pumping Holdings Inc
$5.86-17.4%
BYRNByrna Technologies Inc
$32.8623.7%
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$7.0535.6%
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$2.76-72.0%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.2602-80.7%
NPWRNET Power Inc
$2.223.26%
PDYNPalladyne AI Corp
$10.1423.2%
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$1.2518.0%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.4928-31.1%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.69-13.2%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$4.1318.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in