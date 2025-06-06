June 6, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares rose 36.5% to $7.1 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN stock rose 24.16% to $32.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million.
  • NET Power NPWR stock moved upwards by 21.81% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 million.
  • Palladyne AI PDYN stock rose 20.83% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 17.45% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.

Losers

  • Northann NCL shares decreased by 80.0% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock declined by 70.29% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock declined by 31.4% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock decreased by 17.64% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $309.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ABM Indus ABM stock fell 14.74% to $43.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK stock fell 13.21% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

